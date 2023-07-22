Overgate Hospice has launched six Overgate Hubs, aiming to bring hospice care closer to the homes of people across Calderdale who need their care but may be unable to access it.

Since May 2022, the hubs have already proven to be a vital lifeline for local residents with life-limiting illnesses.

The Overgate Hubs are for people living with a progressive, life-limiting illness, who are invited to attend with their carer, family member, or friend, and can benefit from a number of sessions, workshops, and therapies each month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hospice team provide clinical sessions on breathlessness management for those living with COPD and other debilitating respiratory illnesses, and fatigue management for anyone suffering from illness related fatigue, along with many other beneficial sessions from Overgate’s expert team.

Overgate Hospice has launched six Overgate Hubs, aiming to bring hospice care closer to the homes of people across Calderdale who need their care but may be unable to access it.

However, the sessions do not only provide clinical support, but are a vital resource for peer support from others living with similar conditions; giving attendees a safe space to feel understood when they may otherwise feel quite isolated.

The hospice team also provide access to advance care planning, spirituality support, diversional therapies like crafts, games, and music, and each month attendees can hear from a guest speaker, specialising in a different topic each time.

Geoff is a Calderdale resident who accessed Overgate’s Day Hospice services at their Breath of Fresh Air Programme for those living with COPD and other progressive respiratory illnesses, and the Support and Wellbeing Programme for anyone living with a life-limiting illness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I first heard about Overgate Hospice’s services through my daughter Catherine who works in the Day Hospice and Education departments,” he said.

"I have been living with COPD for about 15 years and am on oxygen for 16 hours a day. Like many, my opinion of the hospice before I accessed their care was that it was a place where people just go to die.

"However, for me, this couldn’t be further from the truth, the hospice has helped me live a fuller life. Words can’t express how Overgate has helped me and my wife with their incredible care and support.

“When I had completed both Breath of Fresh Air and the Support and Wellbeing Programme, I was eager to continue accessing the hospice’s support, so I now go to the monthly Overgate Hub sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is always such a lovely, relaxed atmosphere and the people who attend have really built a little community. We get to ask the Overgate team any questions we have, and each month we get to hear from a specialist in various subjects.”

The Overgate Hubs have already proven to be a key resource for residents in the Upper Valley at Hebden Bridge Town Hall, the Calder Valley at Ryburn Football Club, in the Lower Valley at Old Brodleians Rugby Club, in North Halifax at the OSCA Foundation Sports Hub, and Central Halifax at the King’s Centre.

The team are now expanding the service to reach as many Calderdale residents as possible, and on Tuesday, August 1, Overgate will also be introducing a new hub at Todmorden Health Centre.

Each monthly session is a drop in from 10am-3pm. Attendees do not need to book or refer, just turn up to the next session.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad