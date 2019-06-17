Overgate Hospice launches new bereavement support service

A brand new bereavement support service, Time to Talk, has been launched by Overgate Hospice.

The drop-in style session is open to anyone who has been bereaved whose loved ones received care from Overgate.

The sessions aim to provide support and companionship in a friendly and safe environment as well as the opportunity to meet and talk to others with similar

experiences.

Overgate Chaplain, Andy Thewlis, said; ‘Bereavement can bring many challenges and often lead to a sense of loneliness and isolation when important relationships are changed or lost.

“Our aim with this new service is to provide companionship, support and friendship during the grieving process for those who need it.’

Director of Clinical Services, Tracey Wilcox, said; ‘We are delighted to be able to offer this additional support to our patients’ loved ones as they go through a painful and difficult time.

“The continued support of our wonderful community has meant that we are able to develop these vital new services, providing more support to the people of Calderdale.”

The drop-in sessions run every fourth Monday from 9.30am–12pm beginning on Monday, 10 June. The sessions are held in Overgate Day Hospice.

The service is free for the loved ones of anyone who has received care from Overgate. Attendees will have access to a specialist multi professional team including nurses, social workers, chaplains, and counsellors.

If you would like to know any more about this service, call 01422 379151 and ask to speak to a member of the Patient and Family Support Team.

Overgate has also announced Caravan Guard as the main event sponsor for this year’s Colour Run, which takes place at Savile Park on July 13.

Jess Bailey, Events Fundraiser at Overgate Hospice, said: “We are really excited for this year’s event and delighted to have a local company as our main event sponsor. Caravan Guard’s financial input will help us cover the administrative costs involved in putting on the event so that more money raised through sponsorship can go direct to frontline care at the Hospice.”

Caravan Guard’s Associate Director Laura Wilby said: “We care passionately about many local and national charities and our staff are always delighted to support Overgate Hospice for the fantastic work they do.

“The care they provide has touched so many people in our team, and locally, so we love to be able to give back by supporting both the Colour Run plus the 5k and 10k – as well as brighten up the moor with paint whilst helping to raise lots of money.”