Overgate Hospice launches project to support patients in the community

Karen Hagreen, Clinical Educator in End of Life Care at Overgate Hospice

As part of the project, comfort bags have been made up containing items and information that they may not otherwise have access to. Included in the bags are items such as mouth care packs, body wash, moisturising body lotion, specialist feeding cups and more.

Karen Hagreen, Clinical Educator in End of Life Care at Overgate Hospice, said: "When people are at the end of their lives and they choose to die at home they don’t always have access to certain items, so it is hoped that our comfort bags will support them and those who are caring for them.

"They will be delivered by our community health care professionals and will better enable people to be with their loved ones, rather than taking time out to purchase items that they need, some of which are hard to source.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Karen Hagreen, Clinical Educator in End of Life Care at Overgate Hospice

"We hope it will add comfort and dignity to their last days of life."

The project has been made possible by grant funding from the NHS Calderdale Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), and volunteers have given their time to pack the bags ready for distribution across the community.

In addition to the comfort bags for those at home, mouth care packs for every care/residential home in Calderdale have also been created, along with a programme of education around their use.

Furthermore, specialist items such as slide/ transfer bed sheets have been purchased and will be made available where needed.

Karen added; "This first week in May is Dying Matters Awareness Week and the theme this year is being ‘in a good place’ to die, whether mentally, physically or emotionally. In supporting people in their choice to die at home we hope to make being ‘in a good place’ that bit easier."