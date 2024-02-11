Daredevils are being sought for Overgate Hospice's Firewalk

The Firewalk will take place on Friday, April 5 in the hospice grounds and will include a safety briefing lead by an expert team.

Those walking will be invited to bring along friends and family to cheer them on and enjoy a barbecue and refreshments in celebration of their achievement.

Just as Overgate’s patients show courage and strength as they face the challenges of living with a life-limiting illness, the Firewalk hopes to encourage supporters to show their own strength and determination as they raise vital funds for the hospice.

It is hoped that each participant will raise sponsorship for the challenge which will help to fund vital care and support to Overgate’s patients and their families as they make special memories together.

James Gibson, fundraiser at Overgate Hospice, said: ‘The Overgate Firewalk is a fantastic opportunity for anyone who is looking to take part in a more accessible challenge, and to have lots of fun whilst raising money for the hospice.

"It is heartwarming to see those who have already signed up to take on the challenge and we can’t wait to see you all on the night.”