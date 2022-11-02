Overgate Hospice on the lookout for new members of staff to join fundraising team

Overgate Hospice is an independent charity with a mission to ensure that local people faced with a life-limiting illness, and those close to them, live with the best possible quality of life.

In order to do this, they need to raise over £9,800 each day to keep the Hospice’s doors open and their nurses caring.

Their fundraising team work to achieve this aim with the support of individuals, companies, organisations, and community groups who do amazing things to raise money for their local Hospice.

Overgate Hospice staff

As rising costs begin to have an impact on the Hospice, they are looking to diversify their income generation activities and expand their fundraising team in order to meet the increase in running costs and ensure their care is available to anyone in Calderdale who needs it.

They now have a number of opportunities to join the team. They are looking for passionate, dedicated, and proactive individuals to join them at this exciting time, as they shape the future of hospice care in Calderdale.

Faye Henderson, head of fundraising at the Hospice, said: “Overgate Hospice has been here since 1981, caring for the most vulnerable people of Calderdale and their families.

"In that time, we have continued to expand our services to meet the increasingly complex needs of our patients, which means our fundraising targets continue to rise in response.

"Because of this, we now have exciting new opportunities to join our ever-expanding fundraising team! We are looking for people who enjoy a challenge but like to have fun too, this is a really special team and we can’t wait to welcome more people into it!”

Claire Sullivan, individual giving fundraiser at the Hospice, has been part of their fundraising team since 2019.

She said: “Since joining, I have seen the Hospice go through so many changes in that short time as the Covid-19 pandemic halted our fundraising abilities, and many of our services were either scaled back or halted altogether.

"This is such a key moment for the Hospice as our services have restarted and we are opening up many more new services to better care for the people of Calderdale. What an exciting time to join the team!

"Overgate is so close to my heart, and it is a great privilege to be part of a team that helps keeps its doors open to families across my community in their time of need.

“It’s not the easiest job, but it’s amazing to know that what you are doing is really making a difference to local people.”

For more information, visit www.overgatehospice.nhs.uk, email [email protected] or call 01422 387121.