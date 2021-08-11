Overgate Hospice the winner thanks to Mark Duffy Football School’s charity day in West Vale

The Football School, based in West Vale, is home to over 150 footballers who attend football sessions on a weekly basis, with many of these footballers joining the team for a great day of fun and football, with over £1,000 raised for Overgate.

The football school was decorated with Overgate colours and banners, and hosted sessions involving young players who ranged from four to eight years of age, as well as raffle prizes and hot food being sold.

The ladies and girls Lionesses session was predominantly attended by a team from local junior club Crossleys, while the football school’s squad of 20 walking footballers also took part.

Mark Duffy said: “A fabulous day for a magnificent cause. It really was wonderful and I cannot thank enough our customers and local businesses enough, who made the day possible. To raise over £1,000 is simply superb.”

Nikki Scholey, Overgate Community Fundraiser said: “We want to thank everyone at Mark Duffy Football School for their support. It was fantastic to see so many families enjoying the day and enjoying the sport. Without local clubs like this we could not continue to care for local people and their families.”