Overgate Hospice is inviting people to join them this winter to remember their loved ones.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The annual Light up a Life campaign gives the opportunity to dedicate a light on the special Light up a Life tree in the hospice garden, which will shine brightly in memory of those dearly missed.

All dedications will be added to a book of memories which will be available to view on their website and at their remembrance services from the end of November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is no minimum amount to dedicate a light and all donations will help patients and their families receive dedicated and loving care from Overgate Hospice when they need it most.

Photo: Overgate Hospice

Overgate Hospice will be hosting three remembrance services as part of the campaign and warmly welcome all to join them at Halifax Minster on Sunday, November 26 at 2:30pm, Hebden Bridge Town Hall on Saturday, December 9 at 4pm or outside at Overgate Hospice on Sunday, December 10 at 4pm.

Supporter care fundraiser Jessica Collins said: “Light up a Life is a very special event in our calendar, and we are truly grateful to everyone who chooses to remember their loved ones by making a dedication.

"It is an honour to watch the tree fill with lights in memory of so many wonderful people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each service will include beautiful music from local choirs and bands including The Halifax Concert Band, The Overgate Hospice Choir, The Hospice Hi Notes Choir, West Yorkshire Police Band, The Elland Male Voice Choir and Cross Lane School Choir.

There will also be heartfelt readings spoken by Overgate staff and volunteers and the symbolic lighting of candles as a special way of remembering loved ones.

The Hospice tree will be illuminated during the final service at Overgate Hospice on Sunday, December 10 where the dedicated lights will shine brightly throughout the festive season.

More information on Light up a Life 2023 and to make a dedication, visit www.overgatehospice.org.uk or call 01422 387121.