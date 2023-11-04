Overgate Hospice to hold three special services as part of annual Light Up A Life campaign
The annual Light up a Life campaign gives the opportunity to dedicate a light on the special Light up a Life tree in the hospice garden, which will shine brightly in memory of those dearly missed.
All dedications will be added to a book of memories which will be available to view on their website and at their remembrance services from the end of November.
There is no minimum amount to dedicate a light and all donations will help patients and their families receive dedicated and loving care from Overgate Hospice when they need it most.
Overgate Hospice will be hosting three remembrance services as part of the campaign and warmly welcome all to join them at Halifax Minster on Sunday, November 26 at 2:30pm, Hebden Bridge Town Hall on Saturday, December 9 at 4pm or outside at Overgate Hospice on Sunday, December 10 at 4pm.
Supporter care fundraiser Jessica Collins said: “Light up a Life is a very special event in our calendar, and we are truly grateful to everyone who chooses to remember their loved ones by making a dedication.
"It is an honour to watch the tree fill with lights in memory of so many wonderful people.”
Each service will include beautiful music from local choirs and bands including The Halifax Concert Band, The Overgate Hospice Choir, The Hospice Hi Notes Choir, West Yorkshire Police Band, The Elland Male Voice Choir and Cross Lane School Choir.
There will also be heartfelt readings spoken by Overgate staff and volunteers and the symbolic lighting of candles as a special way of remembering loved ones.
The Hospice tree will be illuminated during the final service at Overgate Hospice on Sunday, December 10 where the dedicated lights will shine brightly throughout the festive season.
More information on Light up a Life 2023 and to make a dedication, visit www.overgatehospice.org.uk or call 01422 387121.
Overgate Hospice would like to share a special thank you to their Light up a Life sponsors, Nu-Swift.