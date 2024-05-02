Family fun at last year's event

The event will open at 12 noon for an afternoon of entertainment for all the family including stalls, games, food and live performances.

There will be entertainment from DJ Chester and music from local artists including Jimbo Lynch, Naomi Gill, and The Bradleys in addition to a host of stalls, Shetland ponies, real ale and a barbeque, and there will two magicians from The Bradford Magic Circle as well as Shibden Valley Falconry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will also be an exclusive opportunity to see plans and hear more about Overgate’s Big Build Appeal in their custom build hub situated at the bottom of the garden. Staff will be on hand to answer questions and showcase plans to transform hospice care for Calderdale.

Last year's Garden Party event

Overgate wish to thank Brighouse Ladies Circle, Elland Rotary Club, Sowerby Bridge Rotary Club, Elland, Sowerby Bridge and Brighouse Friends groups and many other fantastic organisations who volunteer time and donate prizes.

Rachel Lumb, community and event fundraising lead, said: “We are so grateful for the wealth of support we have received from our local community and we want this year to be our biggest and best yet.

"Everyone is welcome to join us for this great family day out and we look forward to seeing you there.”