Overgate Hospice's annual Garden Party set to be another fun-filled family day out
The event will open at 12 noon for an afternoon of entertainment for all the family including stalls, games, food and live performances.
There will be entertainment from DJ Chester and music from local artists including Jimbo Lynch, Naomi Gill, and The Bradleys in addition to a host of stalls, Shetland ponies, real ale and a barbeque, and there will two magicians from The Bradford Magic Circle as well as Shibden Valley Falconry.
There will also be an exclusive opportunity to see plans and hear more about Overgate’s Big Build Appeal in their custom build hub situated at the bottom of the garden. Staff will be on hand to answer questions and showcase plans to transform hospice care for Calderdale.
Overgate wish to thank Brighouse Ladies Circle, Elland Rotary Club, Sowerby Bridge Rotary Club, Elland, Sowerby Bridge and Brighouse Friends groups and many other fantastic organisations who volunteer time and donate prizes.
Rachel Lumb, community and event fundraising lead, said: “We are so grateful for the wealth of support we have received from our local community and we want this year to be our biggest and best yet.
"Everyone is welcome to join us for this great family day out and we look forward to seeing you there.”
Entry is just £1 for adults and free for those aged 15 and under and the event will be open from 12pm to 4pm.