Overgate Hospice’s Big Build Appeal: Pictures of how £12.75m project is progressing

By Abigail Kellett
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 06:00 BST
Work is progressing on Overgate Hospice’s Big Build Appeal as the steelwork has been completed.

Marshall Construction of Elland, who built the original hospice, recently completed erecting the structure.

The project will see a dedicated new 16-bed hospice built within the existing grounds at Overgate in Halifax.

The current hospice, which is over 30 years old, accommodates 12 beds in shared units.

The new centre will mean the existing building can be repurposed to create a larger, refurbished day hospice accommodating more people.

The hospice’s Big Build Appeal is still live to ensure they hit their fundraising target.

To donate or find out more visit www.overgatehospice.org.uk/bigbuildappeal

Overgate Hospice in Elland where around £12m is being invested in a new building complex.

1. Overgate Hospice

Overgate Hospice in Elland where around £12m is being invested in a new building complex. Photo: Tony Johnson

Work is progressing on Overgate Hospice's Big Build Appeal as the steelwork has been completed on the £12.75m project.

2. Overgate Hospice

Work is progressing on Overgate Hospice's Big Build Appeal as the steelwork has been completed on the £12.75m project. Photo: Tony Johnson

Marshall Construction of Elland, who built the original hospice, completed erecting the structure in May.

3. Overgate Hospice

Marshall Construction of Elland, who built the original hospice, completed erecting the structure in May. Photo: Tony Johnson

Laura Golding, Director of Income Generation at Overgate Hospice in Elland with project manager Dave Jessop where around £12m is being invested in a new building complex.

4. Overgate Hospice

Laura Golding, Director of Income Generation at Overgate Hospice in Elland with project manager Dave Jessop where around £12m is being invested in a new building complex. Photo: Tony Johnson

