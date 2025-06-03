Overgate Hospice’s Big Build Appeal: Pictures of how £12.75m project is progressing

Marshall Construction of Elland, who built the original hospice, recently completed erecting the structure.
The project will see a dedicated new 16-bed hospice built within the existing grounds at Overgate in Halifax.
The current hospice, which is over 30 years old, accommodates 12 beds in shared units.
The new centre will mean the existing building can be repurposed to create a larger, refurbished day hospice accommodating more people.
The hospice’s Big Build Appeal is still live to ensure they hit their fundraising target.
To donate or find out more visit www.overgatehospice.org.uk/bigbuildappeal
