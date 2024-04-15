Overgate Hospice's central Halifax hub

This is to accommodate the growing demand for their services and to provide improved accessibility for all, choosing locations even closer to the homes of people within these postcodes.

The Overgate hubs were launched in May 2022 and quickly became a lifeline for people with life-limiting illnesses across Calderdale who may not have been able to reach the hospice’s care and support at their base in Elland.

They are open to patients and their family and carers as a drop-in service to provide both clinical and peer support, giving attendees a safe space to feel understood when they may otherwise feel quite isolated.

The new central Halifax locations are 10am to 12pm at The Shay Stadium supporters’ lounge HX1 2YS, then in the afternoon at The Apna Staying Well Hub from 1.30pm to 3.30pm HX1 5PG. Both sessions are run on the first Monday of every month (except bank holidays), with the next one being May 13.

At The Shay stadium, you will need to pay for parking. At The Apna Staying Well Hub, you can park around the back of the building.

Angela Gill, Overgate day hospice manager, said: “We are very excited to open our central Halifax hub to more people in the community and extend our care to those who have so far been out of our reach.

"I would urge anyone who is living with a progressive, life-limiting illness to drop into the next hub session in their local area so we can support them in coping better with their illness.