Overgate Hospice's Mountain Bike Challenge gears up for its return

Last year's event

The event, which is the local charity’s longest running challenge, attracts around 200 cyclists annually and has raised over £60,000 for the hospice.

The 18 or 26-mile routes both start at the Hospice in Elland and take in some of the best tracks and bridle ways that Calderdale has to offer.

The event is sponsored by Investing for Tomorrow and is supported by the Rotary Club of Halifax Calder and Happy Days Cycles. Many volunteers also support the event, and as both routes begin and end at the hospice, patients who are able often come out to see the cyclists off.

Rachel Lumb, Senior Fundraiser at Overgate said: "The Mountain Bike Challenge is a fantastic event for families, friends and groups looking to take on an exciting challenge whilst having great deal of fun and raising money for a fantastic cause. I would like to encourage as many people to join us as possible for what promises to be an exciting day."