News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Overgate invite all to Rainbow of Ribbons event in hospice garden

Overgate Hospice would like to welcome the community to join them at their Rainbow of Ribbons open garden event on Saturday from 11am to 4pm.
By Tom Scargill
Published 25th May 2023, 09:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 10:30 BST
Overgate Hospice gardenOvergate Hospice garden
Overgate Hospice garden

The garden at the hospice is in full bloom and the fundraising team encourage supporters to bring a picnic along with them and enjoy the stunning surroundings, made even more bright and beautiful by the many coloured ribbons adorning the garden.

The whole community are invited to this event to make a dedication in memory of a loved one in the form of a coloured ribbon, which attendees can bring along to the event, or donate on the day and receive their ribbon at the hospice.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The event is about coming together to remember loved ones, whilst raising vital funds for Calderdale’s only adult hospice.

Supporter Care Fundraiser, Jessica Collins, who organises the event said: “This is a beautiful event which brings our community together to remember special people and it creates a wonderfully bright garden for our patients and nurses to enjoy.

Most Popular

"The vital funds raised also mean we can help families in our care today create the special memories that will mean so much to them when their loved one is no longer with them.”

You can make your dedications on their Virtual Garden at www.overgatehospice.org.uk, or call the team on 01422 387121. There is no minimum donation, and every penny makes such a difference.

Related topics:Overgate HospiceCalderdale