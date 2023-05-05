News you can trust since 1853
Overgate Nurses to take on the Rob Burrows Marathon to fundraise for their hospice

On Sunday, May 14 two of Overgate Hospice’s nurses will take on the Rob Burrows Marathon in Leeds and are fundraising to support the work of the Hospice.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 5th May 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read

Angela Gill, Day Hospice Sister, and Tracey Wilcocks, Director of Clinical Services, have been training since the start of the year to take on this challenge and raise all important funds for the Hospice.

Their joint fundraising target is £2,000 and they have already exceeded £1,300. All money raised in sponsorship will help fund services for local people with a life-limiting illness. Many of whom suffer complex illnesses like Motor Neurone Disease, and rely on the Hospice for guidance and support.

Tracey who is the Director of Clinical Services has worked at the Hospice for 10 years.

Angela Gill, Day Hospice Sister, and Tracey Wilcocks, Director of Clinical ServicesAngela Gill, Day Hospice Sister, and Tracey Wilcocks, Director of Clinical Services
Angela who runs the vital Day Hospice services at Overgate has been instrumental in the introduction of the Overgate Hubs which are held in various locations of the Calderdale community.

Angela said: “This is my first big running challenge and I am proud to be doing it for Overgate. I hope we raise as much money as possible and thank all family and friends who have sponsored us so far.”

Tracey said: “The Rob Burrows Leeds Marathon is one of the largest running events in Yorkshire and I’m really excited to take on the challenge. We have been training for months and I will be proud to run side by side with Angela on the day.”

You can sponsor Angela and Tracey by visiting their Just Giving Page

To find out more about fundraising for Overgate Hospice visit www.overgatehospice.org.uk.

