Overgate relaunching their Hospice Heroes campaign with support of Caravan Guard

The campaign asks the local community to organise their own fundraising in support of the Hospice.

Each year, Calderdale supporters, otherwise known as “Hospice Heroes”, raise over £100,000 for the Hospice which goes a long way to help people in need of specialist end-of-life care and helps to support their families.

Thoughtful people of the community raise money by hosting bake sales, being sponsored to have their head shaved and even taking on a sky dive.

There are so many ways for people to support Overgate and the Hospice Heroes fundraising pack helps provide even more inspiration.

Overgate Hospice is excited to announce that local business Caravan Guard is now the proud sponsor of the Hospice Heroes campaign.

Laura Wilby, Associate Director at Caravan Guard, said: “We’re delighted to sponsor Overgate’s Hospice Heroes, supporting the Calderdale community as they help the Hospice raise much-needed funds to offer end of life care.

"At Caravan Guard, we care passionately about the work of Overgate as many of our staff have been touched by the services they provide. Caring completely is at the heart of our company values and our team is committed to helping to make a positive difference in the community.”

Overgate’s Business Partnerships Manager Suzanne said “Hospice Heroes is a great way for people to choose their own way to fundraise and it is wonderful that Caravan Guard have chosen to sponsor this initiative and help us to recognise our heroes and all the amazing ways that they raise money for Overgate Hospice”