Overgate's Annual Ball raises more than £50,000 for hospice

This was made possible with a selection of fundraising on the night including an auction with a local businessman paying £10,000 to keep the Hospice open on Christmas Day.

The event, held at the Venue in Barkisland, was attended by 200 people from across Calderdale and hosted by Billy Wheadon.

As well as enjoying a three-course dinner, attendees were also given the opportunity to buy prize-winning balloons – each prize was generously donated by businesses across the area.

Guests enjoying the event

Excitement built in the room thanks to the hotly anticipated ‘Unlock the Rock’. Lister Horsfall Jewellers kindly donated a diamond necklace and Overgate staff and volunteers sold keys for £10 throughout the evening. Guests were then invited to try their key in the lock with the winning key taking home the beautiful item.

Other entertainment on the night included a Best Bids auction with prizes including Coldplay tickets, weekend trips away and wine tasting experiences with live entertainment from local band The Pyschoslinkys.

Jess Bailey, Events Fundraiser at Overgate, said: “It was a truly special evening with such a great atmosphere in the room. It was truly humbling to see a room filled with such generosity and care for the cause. We were also overwhelmed to have received such amazing support from local businesses donating prizes for the night.”