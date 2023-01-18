The event, held at The Venue in Barkisland on Friday, January 13, was attended by over 250 people who enjoyed a three-course meal followed by an after-dinner talk from Liverpool footballing legend Alan Kennedy. Comedian Mick Miller rounded off the evening, filling the room with laughter.

The guests took part in a sport themed card game along with a silent auction and main auction adding to the final total raised on the evening of £66,127.

Overgate wish to thank headline sponsor of the event Investing For Tomorrow, who were there on the evening.

Attendees from Leo Group at the sporting dinner

Jess Bailey, event fundraiser, said: “Yet again we are overwhelmed with the support shown for the Hospice. We would also like to thank all the local businesses who have provided sponsorship or donated an auction item for the event.”

Overgate’s sporting dinners have raised over £350,000 to provide end of life care to the people of Calderdale.

