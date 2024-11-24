Overgate's winter fashion show raises more than £10,000 for hospice
The event took place on Wednesday, November 13 at The Venue, Barkisland and featured outfits handpicked from Overgate’s 17 shops across Calderdale.
As well as a catwalk show, attendees enjoyed a suite of stalls from each charity shop, selling a range of goods to help them get prepared for the festive season.
Tracey Broadbent, head of retail for Overgate, said: “Thank you to everyone who made the event a roaring success.
"It was so wonderful to see the community come together to support us.”
The night was hosted by Laura Golding, overgate’s director of income generation, and Claire Howard, the hospice’s communications and marketing officer.
Laura said: “The winter fashion show is one of the highlights of Overgate’s calendar.
"It’s a perfect opportunity for the community to come together to support Overgate whilst enjoying this season’s hottest trends.
"Thank you to everyone who made the event a truly special night!”
