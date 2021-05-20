Owner of Halifax Boxing Club’s despair over continuing problem of fly-tipping

The club’s car park at Ladyship Business Park continues to be blighted by rubbish thrown from nearby residential properties.

Owner Mick Rowe said: “We were shocked to find only two days after the club’s big clean up on April 22 that a local family continues to blight the area by throwing household rubbish over the old railway embankment onto the club’s car park.

“We have worked for years to clean this part of Old Lane to make it into a really nice part of Calderdale.

“However, this group of people persist in throwing rubbish blatantly over the wall and it seems local authorities are powerless to help.

“I cannot understand these people, they don’t care about their own homes and even less about the area around them.

“It’s even more frustrating when the evidence in the bags is so compelling and yet the local authorities won’t help.

“It’s cost us thousands to make the area around the club a more presentable place, but if together we cannot stop this, then we are not ever going to get fly tipping under control in Calderdale.”

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Jenny Lynn, said: “It’s disappointing to hear that Halifax Boxing Club is still experiencing issues with fly tipping close to their facility.

“Although the issues are on private land, so the landowner has responsibility to remove the rubbish, we have been in touch with the club to see how we can help support them with the clean up and work together to prevent future issues.