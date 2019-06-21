Owner of Halifax care home in special measures apologises after latest ‘inadequate’ inspection

The owner of Halifax care home Moor View insists “root and branch action” is being taken after its latest inspection found it to be in breach of seven regulations.

The Richmond Fellowship has apologised after the Care Quality Commission’s (CQC) latest inspection rated it as inadequate in all categories.

Moor View is in special measures and could face closure unless it improves.

Three breaches were identified at its previous inspection, for safe care and treatment, safeguarding and good governance.

But a further four areas were identified by the CQC as inadequate, which were in person-centred care, dignity and respect, need for consent, and premises and equipment.

The care home is rated as inadequate in all five key areas - safe, effective, caring, responsive and well led.

Moor View is a residential care home providing personal and nursing care for around 17 people with mental health needs.

The latest CQC report, published earlier this month, found that people were not safe because risks had not been properly identified and mitigated.

The report also said that safeguarding processes were in place but incidents were not always recognised as safeguarding concerns, and therefore not reported appropriately.

CQC inspectors also said that people were not always consulted about matters affecting them and decisions were sometimes made on behalf of people, without seeking their consent.

The report also stated that while some staff knew people well and understood their personal preferences, care was not person centred and people had limited opportunities to work towards their goals and aspirations.

There was little evidence, the report said, the provider had respect for people or regard for their dignity because the environment and furnishings were not clean or well maintained.

The report also said that care and support records were not efficient or effective enough for staff to locate information about people’s care, risks and support needs.

But the report did say that people and staff felt the home’s new manager was beginning to make a difference in the home, and that staff felt supported through training and supervision and gave positive comments about the manager.

The CQC says it is taking enforcement action and will continue to monitor the service closely and discuss ongoing concerns with the local authority.

Richmond Fellowship Chief Executive Derek Caren said: “We’re very sorry that Moor View care home fell far short of the standards we expect all of our services to provide. We’re working to ensure that the service is providing care and support that is appropriate, safe and effective as quickly as possible.

“We are taking root-and-branch action to put things right in partnership with the CQC, our commissioners, the people we support, their families and advocates.”