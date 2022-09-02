Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Madni Mosque, on Gibbet Street, has launched a fundraising appeal as deaths from the catastrophe pass 1,200 and more than 33 million people - or one in seven Pakistanis – are affected.

It is holding a car wash on Sunday (September 4) in the mosque’s car park from 11am until 7pm, with drivers able to get their vehicles cleaned in return for donations to the appeal.

Nearly 40 local businesses have already offered to sponsor the event and donate.

People use rafts to cross a flooded area after monsoon rains on the outskirts of Sukkur, Sindh province. (Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire Water has approved the car wash because it is for charity.

In a joint statement earlier today Calderdale Interfaith and Calderdale Council of Mosques said: “The devastating flooding in Pakistan is a huge catastrophe and it’s heartbreaking to see the death toll numbers continue to rise and the destruction of vast swathes of this beautiful country.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the millions of people in Pakistan affected by the disaster and all those with friends or family in the country who are concerned about a loved one.

“The impact of this crisis will be felt for some time and Calderdale’s faith communities will continue to be there to support anyone who is worried or affected by this disaster.”

The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) has launched an urgent appeal to help the millions of people affected by the devastating floods.