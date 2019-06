Chief Secretary to the Treasury Liz Truss and Labour MP Caroline Flint will be among the Question Time panellists in Halifax tonight (Thursday).

Also on the panel are The Sun’s Political Editor Tom Newton-Dunn, boss of Iceland supermarket Richard Walker and columnist and comedian Ayesha Hazarika.

Ayesha Hazarika, political commentator and stand-up comic

The show is being broadcast from Halifax’s Square Chapel and will be shown on BBC One at 10.35pm.

Chief Secretary of the Treasury Liz Truss