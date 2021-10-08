Panto is back this Christmas at the Victoria Theatre with Jack & the Beanstalk

Four of the cast were at the venue for a day of panto planning, filming and photography with lots of laughs, mayhem and mess being the inevitable result!

The hilarious Dame Adam Stafford is returning once again as the role of Dame Trot!

“This year’s Panto at the Victoria Theatre will be me getting back on stage for the first time in two years, the longest break I have had away from the stage in a career that is now well into its fifth decade," he said.

"Like so many people, the pandemic stopped us from doing the job that we love. I’m just so delighted to be back at this glorious venue, entertaining people in another fantastic show full of fun, music, dancing and comedy, and hearing the collective sound of people laughing and enjoying themselves. We all need some of that right now.”

Comic Josh Benson will be returning for his second panto as Joshin' Josh, Dame Trot’s wacky son.

Josh said “The thing I’m most looking forward to about Panto is being back to my Joshin’ self, providing the lovely people of Halifax (& surrounding!) the opportunity to lose themselves in the silliness of Pantoland as a result.

"Panto is a hugely important part of the year for families, the shared experience of the same story, enjoyed on different levels depending on age - but with laughter positivity and joy at the heart of it.

"It’s a delight to be back, able to provide some of this laughter, through my ridiculous Joshin’ antics.

"Being back in the Victoria Theatre in Halifax for the publicity day was honestly like we’d never been away. Everyone was so chuffed to be back, prepping for a season doing what we all do best, and you could feel the excitement as we move towards starting rehearsals.”

Richard Lloyd is returning for his second year too. This year Richard will be playing Fleshcreep, the snazzy dressed panto villain.

Richard said of his return to the Victoria Theatre: “I cannot wait to see the wonderful Halifax audiences again: they’re amazing and I am so looking forward to working with lots of lovely friends again. Playing Fleshcreep is going to be a dream come true. He’s a real panto baddie and I can’t wait to scare all the audiences to bits and hear all the booing. Bring it on!!”

Nikki Schofield has appeared in numerous Halifax pantomimes and will be playing the part of the Fairy this year.

“I am looking forward to getting back on stage and having fun with everyone but most of all hearing the audiences enjoying themselves again," she said

"Shows and productions have been hugely missed and I can't wait to bring back that joy to so many people!”