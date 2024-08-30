Paralympics 2024: Hebden Bridge Paralympian Steve Bate wins silver medal at Paris 2024
Hebden Bridge-based visually-impaired rider Steve Bate and his pilot Christopher Latham added another silver for Britain at the velodrome.
In the B 4000m individual pursuit final the pair came in just over two seconds slower than the Netherlands, who won with a new world record of 3:55.396.
Speaking to Channel 4, Steve said: “We had a great day. Our target coming here was to try and put the Dutch under pressure.
"They’ve been the best for the past three years. We’ve beaten them once, because they crashed.
"They’ve won every competition bar that one. They have just proven today how good they are.
"We’ve ridden a massive PB, faster than we thought we were going to go in both rides.”
This is Steve’s fifth Paralympic medal, and his first with new pilot Chris.
Steve was appointed an MBE in the 2017 New Year Honours list, for services to cycling.
