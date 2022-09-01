Parents of Calderdale teen Naomi Gough killed in accident outraged at M606 death crash driver's sentence

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Simpson was sentenced to six years - three in custody and three on licence – at Bradford Crown Court on Tuesday (August 30) for three offences of causing death by dangerous driving and one count of dangerous driving following a collision on the M606 in Bradford on June 13.

Simpson had been driving a Ford Transit van on Bradford Road near Moorlands Road, Birkenshaw, shortly before it was involved in a head-on collision with a taxi.

The taxi driver, 28-year-old Sohail Ali 28, and passenger, 49-year-old Simon McHugh, died at the scene. A passenger in the van, 18-year-old Kyden Leadbeater, died in hospital.

Naomi Gough

Bev and Steve Gough founded a charity to support bereaved families who lose a child, helping with funeral costs and emotional support, and provide education in schools after their 19-year-old daughter Naomi was killed in an accident on Burdock Way in Halifax in January 2007.

A post on the Bailiff Bridge couple’s social media for the Naomi Cheri Gough Foundation read: “This sentence is outrageous and an insult to the deceased and that of their loved ones.

"Fourteen years is available to a judge for causing death by dangerous driving. He should have got that three times.

"Judges need replacing with empathetic human beings who look at the reality of life. This is an absolute joke

“This is not a deterrent sentence. It’s a joke.”