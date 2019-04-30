'Passionate' Heather named as first Piece Hall 'People's Patron'

The Piece Hall has its first 'People's Patron' after a short presentation ceremony last week.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, Chief Executive of The Piece Hall Trust, presented Halifax local Heather Bates with a limited edition print of The Piece Hall and patrons only Piece Hall badge at a celebratory event on Thursday, 25 April.

Nicky said:: “Heather is one of those people in life who you love to be in it. Her cup isn’t only full it overflows.

"Heather continually promotes and supports The Piece Hall and has been here at practically every event and engages regularly with the media and others to talk about her love of it.

"To me, Heather embodies all we are trying to achieve with our Piece Hall in her generosity of spirit and passion for the place. As such we would like to recognise this with making Heather a lifelong Piece Hall People’s Patron.”