'People always give': Harrowing tales but amazing community spirit as Calderdale pulls together for its most vulnerable

There are harrowing tales of families bunking up together in one room to save on heating costs as energy prices soar and the cost of living crisis deepens.

But the incredible strength of community spirit in Calderdale means that hundreds of vulnerable children will not go without this Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yesterday (Friday) saw the Spiegeltent in Halifax’s Piece Hall turned into a wrapping operation to rival the North Pole, with scores of volunteers helping charities Calderdale Lighthouse and Focus4Hope sort and prepare presents donated by generous people to give out to those most in need.

Volunteers from Calderdale Lighthouse and Focus4Hope at The Piece Hall

Halifax’s MP Holly Lynch, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust Nicky Chance-Thompson and children from Warley Road Primary School were among those who popped into help with the massive project which saw a staggering 1,542 presents wrapped in just one day.

“Whenever we ask, the people of Calderdale give,” said Diane Barker, one of the founding members of Calderdale Lighthouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is such a strong sense of community spirit in Calderdale.

"People are always asking how they can help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children from Warley Road Primary School were among those helping out

"We couldn’t do this without the help of the community, and the people in Calderdale are amazing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both charities have seen a huge rise in the number of people needing help over the last 12 months.

Now temperatures are plunging, they are being inundated with requests from families needing bedding, coats and other ways of keeping warm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And they are seeing more people in work asking for help than ever before.

Some of the many bags of presents donated

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It really is a case of heat or eat,” said Louise Reed, founder of Focus4Hope.

"So many people are struggling – the rising cost of living is affecting everyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicola Freemantle, Focus4Hope Manager, added: “We helped a mum who had fed her kids and her dog but she hadn’t been able to afford to eat for three days.

"We’ve had a 100 per cent rise in the number of working families that we’re helping.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Busy wrapping at The Piece Hall

The past five weeks has seen Fearnley Mill at Dean Clough providing a home for Calderdale Lighthouse and the charity’s own Christmas wrapping hub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also hosted another volunteer day, when people flocked to help wrap more than 700 gifts – including many donated by Dean Clough businesses - for disadvantaged families. https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/news/people/fashion-i-love-that-holly-willoughbys-high-praise-for-halifax-town-centre-sisters-fashion-line-on-itvs-this-morning-3948038

Both charities have thanked people for their kindness with their Christmas appeals – but they need support all year round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Focus4Hope is in need of food donations for its food bank, while Calderdale Lighthouse appeals for equipment, clothing, bedding, toiletries and toys for babies, children and young people.

To help, visit their Facebook pages to find out what is needed as well as when and how you can drop off items.

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can also find out more by visiting their website at https://calderdalelighthouse.com/ and https://www.focus4hope.co.uk/

Busy wrapping at The Piece Hall

Advertisement Hide Ad

Focus4Hope is currently appealing for volunteers to help out in their soon-to-open pre-loved shop Replenish in Brighouse, which will raise funds for the charity.

For more information, email [email protected] .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read more about Fashion: 'I love that' - Holly Willoughby's high praise for Halifax town centre sisters' fashion line on ITV's This Morning HERE