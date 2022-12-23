Brave Bonnie Pullan, 11, began losing her locks three years ago after bullies reduced her to tears every single day.

Now she has been fitted with a prosthetic hairpiece created from a 3D mould of her head which is sealed in place using long-lasting adhesive.

The non-surgical treatments, called a CNC medical hair replacement system, fits onto the top of Bonnie's head, making it very hard to tell that it’s a prosthetic.

Bonnie with mum Wendy Pullan.

And it means she can wear the advanced wig for years without having to take it off, which her mum Wendy says will help her get her confidence back.

Bonnie said she was 'blown away' when she was fitted with the hair piece on Wednesday after an anonymous donor helped her hit a fundraising target of £5,000.

She said: "I was super nervous but I don’t know why because I love it.

"Straight away I said 'it feels like I can’t even feel it on' - it’s like I’m used to it already.

Bonnie Pullan

"I have been and shown all my school friends and now I just want other children with hair loss to feel the way I feel right now - happy, confident, and amazing.

"I’m so grateful to everyone who’s helped me to get the CNC system. For making it all possible. My smile is so big.

"I have hair again.”

Wendy added: “Bonnie is the most incredible girl I know. We love her unconditionally and told her that she rocked having no hair every day.

"After four years without any though, she decided she wanted hair and being her mum, I will support her through every choice the best I can.

"Watching her smile with her friends at her fitting, just in time for Christmas, was magical. I couldn’t be prouder.

"Her confidence came flooding back. I’m a happy mum. My girl is happy”.

