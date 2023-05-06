Crowds began descending on the iconic venue early in the morning to get a perfect spot in front of the big screen, which was positioned near the North Gate entrance, to see the first enthroning of a UK monarch in 70 years.

There was a sea of red, white and blue, with people proudly dressed in patriotic outfits to mark the celebratory occasion, and there were delightful cheers when King Charles was officially crowned.

“It’s been fantastic,” revealed 75-year-old, Halifax-born, June Johnson, who was sporting a Union Jack scarf along with her friend from Brighouse Art Circle, Sue Tagg.

King Charles III Coronation celebrations at The Piece Hall, Halifax. Pictured are Andrew Gregson, left, and Stewart Sayers with Snoopy

June added: “It’s a wonderful place. Where else would you go?

"Everybody is out and having a good time. It’s been lovely. We have really enjoyed it.

"It’s a nice crowd with lots of really nice people. It’s better than being in London!

“I don’t remember much (of the last Coronation) but I remember my mum saying we had a street party.

Douglas Jarvis and Sue Barraclough enjoying the Coronation celebrations at the Piece Hall

“Charles has waited a long time hasn’t he? But he has had a lot of training.”

Andrew Gregson, part of the Halifax Round Table, was watching from a bench outside Loafers with his friend Stewart Sayers.

“It has been fabulous and the Piece Hall is the best place on Earth. We are so lucky to have this place. It is amazing. I am very proud of it. You can’t beat it.

“My sister, Helen, is down in London and she camped out overnight. She said it’s a fantastic atmosphere and just partied all night.

June Johnson, left, with her friend Sue Tagg, enjoying the Coronation event at the Piece Hall.

“Everyone is watching it but it’s nice to come down here in a collective atmosphere and soak it up in beautiful surroundings.”

Stewart, who was originally born in South Africa to British parents, moved to the UK when he was 16, and he admitted the day’s events brought back memories of his childhood.

The 52-year-old, who was wearing a distinctive Union Jack-inspired blazer, said: “Living out there, something like this would be a major event. You’d all get together and have barbecues and celebrate stuff like this.

"That’s why I’m here today because it reminds me of when I was living in South Africa when we celebrated this Britishness.

The Hough family, from Lancashire, perched on a Union Jack beach towel near the West Gate entrance. From left, Clare, Logan and Mike.

“I am feeling proud. I love this sort of stuff.

"My kids, for example, have taken no interest in it. My son has actually gone to London, right in the midst of it, but he has gone out with his friends and he is not watching it. So I’m watching it for the family!

“I am really proud to be a part of it and to witness it. There is something quite special going on today.”

Douglas Jarvis, who was also decked in the national colours, and his fiancee Sue Barraclough, travelled to the Piece Hall from Bradford.

“It has been good to be able to see it happening and I have liked the atmosphere,” admitted Douglas.

Sue added: I think it has been emotional. I didn’t really know what to expect but I have found it interesting. It has been good to see so many people turn out for it.”

The Hough family, perched on a Union Jack beach towel near the West Gate entrance, made up of Mike and Clare, husband and wife, and son Logan, came over from Rawtenstall in Lancashire.

“I had never been before,” revealed Mike. “But it has been lovely. The venue is amazing.”

Clare, who used to live in Brighouse, added: “We absolutely wanted to make sure that Logan experienced it and could remember it for the future, so we thought let’s go somewhere where there’s going to be an occasion.