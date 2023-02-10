As reported by the Courier, tributes have been flooding in since Zak Dewhirst died on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old was a well-known rugby player and coach, having been a reserve player for Halifax Panthers and the coach of the club’s wheelchair rugby league team.

He also played for King Cross Park RLFC and was a coach for Calderdale Community Coaching Trust.

Zak Dewhirst

An online fundraiser was launched yesterday (Thursday) to cover Zak’s funeral costs and it has already collected a staggering £9,405.

A tribute from organiser Simon Lumb from King Cross Park RLFC on the page says Zak was “a beautiful human being and a friend to all”.

"There are no words to do justice to what this loss means to his family, his friends, the rugby club and the wider rugby community,” says the page.

"Tthe outpouring of grief and sadness has been truly humbling, not just from his closest family and friends, but from the wider rugby community, the general public and to people whose lives he touched from all over the world.

"Zak was a force of nature with his infectious personality which was memorable regardless of who he was speaking to, ranging from the smallest kids he worked with in schools and the rugby club to the players he coached over many years and the team mates he played rugby with until his hand injury forced him to retire from playing.

"When people like Zak come in to your lives they leave a lasting impression for the time he gave selflessly and without the need for thanks with the one and only purpose of being a good friend.

"In our opinion Zak was always a better friend and made the world around him a better place to live in and his loss will leave a hole which could never be filled,

"It is therefore down to the overwhelming demand to recognise what an amazing person Zak was that we are setting up this page to raise funds to try and cover his funeral costs.

"Nobody should ever need to plan for the loss of somebody so young which is why we are hoping to raise enough funds to give Zak the send off he deserves and that people who loved him can simply have time to grieve and come to terms with their loss.

"So, it is with our broken hearts we ask for peoples support to help us raise as much money as possible so any donation no matter how small will be gratefully received,

"Rest In Peace you beautiful human being and friend to all.”

Tributes from those who have been flooding the page with donations include one saying: “One of the nicest guys, the club will never be the same.”

Another has said: “RIP Zak. You will be missed by so many. Your infectious laugh and beaming smile.”

To donate, go to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/zakdewhirst .

