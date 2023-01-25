Young book fans and their parents rushed to Hebden Bridge to meet a children’s literary legend.

Julia Donaldson was at The Book Case, on Market Street, yesterday (Tuesday) to chat to people and sign copies of her books.

She has written a plethora of multi-million-selling titles including The Gruffalo and The Gruffalo’s Child, Room on the Broom, Stick Man, Zog, Tiddler and The Snail and the Whale.

Some of her hugely-popular tales have been turned into animations. The most recent of these was The Smeds and The Smoods, which was aired on BBC1 on Christmas Day, to the delight of the author’s army of young fans.

Yesterday’s event received a massive response, and was sold out within hours of being announced.

As well as the chance to meet Julia, there were songs to enjoy and a huge Gruffalo character.

This is the third time the author has visited The Book Case.

