The officer is backing a campaign aimed at encouraging people who wanted to be in the police when they were kids to finally take up the career.

A recent poll found that being an officer was one of the jobs adults most wanted to do when they were younger, with one in five in Yorkshire and the Humber saying it was their childhood ambition, second only to a teacher and followed by a vet and firefighter.

“I’ve always wanted to be a police officer,” said PC Rahmaan, 21.

PC Abdul Rahmaan

"When I was in Reception at school, there was a dress up corner with costumes for doctors, chefs and police officers. Every single time I would run right over to the police section.

"My interest for it really grew through doing voluntary work in my local community as a teenager so as soon as I could apply, I did.

“Deciding to train to become a police officer is one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.

"It means more than just a job – there is a real sense of comradery with my colleagues and I can make a difference in the communities I serve.

"Of course, some parts of policing can be challenging at times, but by focusing on serving the general public, I know I can play my part in having a positive impact on my community, which feels incredibly rewarding.

“Being a police officer is much more than ‘locking up the bad guys’ – the role is vast and varies day-to-day.

"I particularly enjoy going to jobs where I can use a range of skills, such as cases involving mental health issues where people are struggling and I can help get them the support they need.”

When asked their top reasons for wanting to be a police officer while growing up, answers ranged from a desire to make a difference in their community and wanting to reduce crime to wanting to have a job they could be proud of.

