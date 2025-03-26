People: Halifax resident Catherine Hyde to celebrate her 100th birthday

A Halifax resident is set to celebrate her 100th birthday this month.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Catherine Hyde, née Holmes, was born on March 26, 1925 in Glasgow.

She was called up during the Second World War and joined the Navy, Army and Air Force Institutes (NAAFI).

This is where she met her first husband Monty Friend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catherine Hyde

After the war they went to live in Essex and then moved again because of work up to Halifax.

They had three daughters, Patricia, Sandra and Margaret. Unfortunately Patricia died when she was four years old.

Monty died when he was 47 years old in 1972.

She found happiness many years later and married Dan Hyde.

During their time together they enjoyed lots of holidays and were keen walkers, putting in lots of miles.

Dan died in 2015 at the age of 90.

Catherine now lives in Holmfield and has four grandchildren, two step grandchildren, five great grandchildren and three step great grandchildren.