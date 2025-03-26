People: Halifax resident Catherine Hyde to celebrate her 100th birthday
Catherine Hyde, née Holmes, was born on March 26, 1925 in Glasgow.
She was called up during the Second World War and joined the Navy, Army and Air Force Institutes (NAAFI).
This is where she met her first husband Monty Friend.
They had three daughters, Patricia, Sandra and Margaret. Unfortunately Patricia died when she was four years old.
Monty died when he was 47 years old in 1972.
She found happiness many years later and married Dan Hyde.
During their time together they enjoyed lots of holidays and were keen walkers, putting in lots of miles.
Dan died in 2015 at the age of 90.
Catherine now lives in Holmfield and has four grandchildren, two step grandchildren, five great grandchildren and three step great grandchildren.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.