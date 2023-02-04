A group of Halifax scouts have had double reason to celebrate.

51st Pellon Scout Group not only came first at the Muslim Scout Fellowship North and Midlands Olympics, they have also reached the group’s 10th anniversary.

They marked both achievements with a party at Mytholmroyd Community Centre, inviting scouts from the rest of the Halifax district as well as other organisations and businesses that have supported the group over the years.

The keynote speaker was Ian Wormersley, County Commissioner for West Yorkshire Scouts.

Zaheer Khalil, Chairperson of 51st Pellon Scout Group, said: “It is a privilege leading a group that has so many dedicated leaders, with different skills and backgrounds, who come together to deliver a fabulous programme.

"We have 80 children who benefit from the amazing programme of activities every week.

"We are looking to take more children on to reduce the massive waiting list over the coming months.

"The Scout Association is the largest youth organisation in the world, with over a 100 years of history behind it. The UK Scout Association currently has around 500,000 members at the moment - almost back to pre-pandemic levels.”

