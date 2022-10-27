People in Calderdale are buying one of the highest amounts of mobile phones in the UK
Ppeople in Calderdale are buying the tenth highest amount of mobile phones in the UK, according to data from mobile phone retailer Fonehouse.
Their study analysed two years of the retailer’s mobile phone sales data to find the number of phones purchased in each UK local authority during this period, in relation to the population of the area.
Coming in tenth is Calderdale, with residents purchasing the tenth highest amount of new phones in comparison to the number of people who live in the area, ranking 43% above the UK average.
The UK areas buying the most phones are:
Burnley
Blackpool
Salford
Knowsley
West Dunbartonshire
Pendle
Bradford
Rochdale
North Lanarkshire
Calderdale