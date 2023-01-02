As reported by the Courier on Friday, Alice Mahon – who served the Halifax constituency for 18 years – died on Christmas Day.

Keir Starmer said: “Alice Mahon was a tireless champion for the people of Halifax. My thoughts are with her friends and family.”

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said he was very said to hear of Mrs Mahon’s death and shared a photo of her during the 2017 election campaign at an election rally in Hebden Bridge, where he said she was “on the front row, beaming with hope and happiness”.

Alice Mahon speaking to school children

"She was incredibly active on behalf of her constituents, fighting for workers’ rights on the picket line, anti-racism on the streets and international solidarity around the world,” he said.

"Alice was a great socialist, never a crowd pleaser or career politician, with an acerbic but human wit, and never afraid to take her case into hostile territory.

"Everyone who met Alice learned much from her about life, principles and determination. I found her a brilliant and loyal friend, on the good days and the bad.

"An utterly brilliant, dogged and proud working-class campaigner, Alice was one of my best comrades and friends in Parliament.

Alice Mahon MP helping the fight for a school crossing in Sowerby Bridge

"I will miss her terribly. My thoughts go to her family and the people of Halifax she served so well.”

Calderdale councillors have also been paying tribute.

Councillor Josh Fenton Glynn (Labour, Calder) said: “Sorry to hear about the passing of Alice Mahon. I first met her in 2003 when I was at an NUS lobby of Parliament against tuition fees.

"She bought me lunch, fed me a doughnut and complained about Tony Blair.

“She was powerful, articulate and a fighter for Halifax.”

Councillor Adam Wilkinson (Labour, Sowerby Bridge) said: “Sad to hear the news about the passing of Alice Mahon who was a tireless campaigner and worked incredibly hard as MP for Halifax over many years.”

Meantime the chairman of department store Harveys of Halifax Roger Harvey said: “Very sorry to hear such sad news. Alice was a real champion for Halifax, and worked hard all her life to improve people's lives.”

And many Halifax residents took to Facebook to share their sadness at Mrs Mahon’s death.

"She worked tirelessly for the people of Halifax and showed a lot of solidarity and commitment to the people,” said one man.

"Alice was a super MP. Well respected across Halifax and the country,” said another.

One man said: “I remember as a kid her taking us around the Houses of Parliament – lovely lady.”

And another said: “An incredible and well loved lady and MP.”

Mrs Mahon was elected MP for Halifax four times and represented the area from 1987 to 2005.

