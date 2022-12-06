Anyone can walk into The Cross Keys, at Whitgate in Siddal, and expect a warm welcome, a pint and – if they want it – conversation.

Community groups meet there, it has a monthly walking group and the pub even hosts a Christmas fair and a carol concert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

That is thanks to Hugh Kirby, who took over the pub in December 2012.

Hugh Kirby and his wife Georgie with the Cross Keys team behind the bar.

The 17th Century pub had been shut for nine months before Hugh arrived but he was soon building an impressive reputation locally as well as nationally for providing quality real ale.

Hugh, who used to work in brewing and hospitality as well as being a sales rep for a printing firm, said he wanted a pub where everyone is made to feel welcome and that provides a comfortable space for people of all walks of life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has a real fire, is dog-friendly and has eight hand-pulled real ales, quality German lagers, ciders, and an increasing gin collection.

"I've a thing about pubs,” said Hugh. “I just love a good pub, a proper boozer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cross Keys at Siddal, Halifax

"The world needs more pubs, there's nothing better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a traditional pub - there's not enough like it.

“We’re a hub of the community. We've got several groups who meet here on a regular basis - the WI, Halifax Imperial Wheelers cycling club and the allotments association."

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cross Keys has a monthly walking group who meet at the pub and stop at other boozers along the route.

It always has a carols night with a brass quartet before Christmas – this year's is on December 17 – has a tombola in aid of Overgate Hospice and, in the summer, holds a huge beer festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have a small but great team,” said Hugh, who runs the pub with his wife Georgie.

"We've got loyal customers who get behind everything that we do."

Advertisement Hide Ad