People: Landlord celebrates 10 years at traditional Halifax pub where everyone is welcome - even the WI
A Halifax landlord is marking a decade at a Halifax pub where he has created a hub for the whole community.
Anyone can walk into The Cross Keys, at Whitgate in Siddal, and expect a warm welcome, a pint and – if they want it – conversation.
Community groups meet there, it has a monthly walking group and the pub even hosts a Christmas fair and a carol concert.
That is thanks to Hugh Kirby, who took over the pub in December 2012.
The 17th Century pub had been shut for nine months before Hugh arrived but he was soon building an impressive reputation locally as well as nationally for providing quality real ale.
Hugh, who used to work in brewing and hospitality as well as being a sales rep for a printing firm, said he wanted a pub where everyone is made to feel welcome and that provides a comfortable space for people of all walks of life.
It has a real fire, is dog-friendly and has eight hand-pulled real ales, quality German lagers, ciders, and an increasing gin collection.
"I've a thing about pubs,” said Hugh. “I just love a good pub, a proper boozer.
"The world needs more pubs, there's nothing better.
"It's a traditional pub - there's not enough like it.
“We’re a hub of the community. We've got several groups who meet here on a regular basis - the WI, Halifax Imperial Wheelers cycling club and the allotments association."
The Cross Keys has a monthly walking group who meet at the pub and stop at other boozers along the route.
It always has a carols night with a brass quartet before Christmas – this year's is on December 17 – has a tombola in aid of Overgate Hospice and, in the summer, holds a huge beer festival.
"We have a small but great team,” said Hugh, who runs the pub with his wife Georgie.
"We've got loyal customers who get behind everything that we do."
Regulars gathered at the pub on Saturday to thank Hugh for the last 10 years and present gifts they had bought for the couple.