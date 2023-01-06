North Halifax Grammar School pupil Lila-Grace Smith, 17, took the class A drug as she stayed a friend's house last summer.

She was rushed to hospital after her friends raised the alarm, but tragically she couldn't be saved.

Bradford Coroner's Court heard the amount of ecstasy in her system was 'well within' the range of levels that have been associated with deaths from taking the drug.

Lila-Grace Smith

Her heartbroken mother, Emma Hargreaves, told the inquest that she'd warned her daughters of taking drugs because she knew someone who overdosed from ecstasy.

In a statement read to the court, Emma said Lila had spoken to her about her friends taking drugs but she herself had never taken any.

She told the court Lila was in Sixth Form, studying Psychology, Biology and French at North Halifax Grammar School.

She said Lila had a part-time job as a waitress and had previously taken piano lessons.

She added: "Lila had met her boyfriend at primary school and they had been boyfriend and girlfriend for some time.

"Lila would stay over at her friend's houses from time to time. We knew she would have a drink when she went to parties, but we weren't worried about her consuming alcohol.

"We'd just started having conversation about drugs. When I was younger, I knew someone who overdosed on ecstasy."

The inquest heard that on June 3, 2022, Lila was sleeping over at a friend's house in Keighley. They had discussed going out to bars, but chose to stay in.

The court heard the friends had consumed alcohol, nitrous oxide - a legal high known as 'hippy crack' - and later ecstasy.

Detective Sergeant Collum Hanogue, who supervised the police investigation, said the friends had researched the effects of ecstasy earlier in the evening.

But he said police were unable to identify who had supplied and acquired the drug and no criminal proceedings were ongoing.

He told the inquest the two girls Lila was with rang one of their boyfriends just after 11pm after she'd taken ill.

The unnamed lad and three freinds got in a taxi and arrived at the house at 11.20pm.

Two of them put Lila in the recovery position and two took the girls to another room to save her embarrassment when she came round.

But when her condition worsened at 11.42pm, they rang 999 and administered CPR until the ambulance arrived.

Medics rushed Lila to hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 12.45am on Saturday, June 4, the inquest heard.

Det Sgt Hanogue said: "It would very much appear that all parties were aware and were willing participants."

Recording a narrative conclusion, Assistant Coroner for West Yorkshire Mary Burke said: "This is a tragic case of the death of a young girl who had her whole life ahead of her.

"Hopefully young people out there who might hear of this report may pause and think for a minute before they take such risks.

