People: Long-serving Calderdale paramedic retires after 39 years of service
Yorkshire Ambulance Service paramedic Sue Sumner is retiring after 39 years serving the Yorkshire community.
Having joined the ambulance service as a teenager, she has served her time working out of several Calderdale stations, including Halifax, Brighouse and Todmorden.
Sue has been commended for her work on several occasions, including for the work she did at the fatal Bolton Brow accident in Sowerby Bridge.
She will continue to live in Calderdale and intends to spend time with family and travelling.