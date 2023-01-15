Alfie Depledge, from Elland, has been spending the money he gets to buy food and other essential items for Elland Food Bank at Southgate Methodist Church.

The collecting started after the 10-year-old, who is a pupil at Elland C of E Junior, Infant and Nursery School, saw two people asking for money in Halifax town centre.

He bought them some food but wanted to do more to help the homeless.

Alfie Depledge has been spending his pocket money on donations for the food bank

His mum Collette said: “I’m so proud. He is just amazing.”

Ward member for Greetland and Stainland, Councillor Christine Prashad, attends the food bank regularly with fellow ward member Sue Holdsworth to help and also give advice about benefits, council tax issues and other matters.

She said she was stunned by Alfie’s kindness.

"I have to admit to being overwhelmed by Alfie’s generosity,” she said.

"We often discuss issues with vandalism caused by young people and the effect it has on the community at large and in monetary terms for the council, but when something as unexpected and kind-hearted as this occurs, rarely do we give credit.

"I am sure that Alfie’s Mum is very proud of her son, but I feel that he should be recognised for this benevolent act as this may encourage other children to think more deeply about others less fortunate than themselves.

