Lorna Dodd, who is one of the Halifax Fire Station crew, only took part in her first triathlon last summer – but her second saw her make the cut to represent her country later this year.

As part of the Super Sprint Distance Team, Lorna will be swimming 400m, cycling 10km and running 2.5km in the 30 to 34 age group.

Lorna, from Queensbury, joined West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service in 2016. Her sports science degree had led her into a range of different jobs, from a sports hall assistant to a projectionist at an independent cinema, before she became a firefighter.

Lorna Dodd

“I've been cycling from a very young age and then got into competitive running at secondary school,” said Lorna.

“I took to open water swimming during the first lock down to improve my ability to deal with the cold. Swimming fast hasn't been one of my main skills, so a triathlon never really appealed to me.

"However, I was persuaded to do my first triathlon in July last year by a running friend and since then I’ve competed in two triathlons, and at the European Championship Sprint Duathlon.”

Lorna said she was thrilled when she found out she had qualified for the world championships – and she said her colleagues at the fire and rescue service have been supportive.

Lorna Dodd

“My colleagues don’t just listen to me witter, they help me squeeze in gym time during busy shifts. Also, so I could take part in the qualifying race, a member from my shift swapped leave with me. It was straight after he’d come back from a family holiday but this allowed me to set off at 4am and make the race.

"I was thrilled when I was told I’d qualified.”

Craig McCulloch, Assistant District Commander for Halifax, said the crew will be supporting Lorna every step of the way.

“We are proud to have Lorna as she consistently demonstrates the skills and attributes needed to be a successful firefighter.

Lorna has been picked for the Great Britain team

