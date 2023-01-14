Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, and Claire O’Connor, founder of the now-global Babyballet franchise, have been picked from more than 1,500 nominations to make it onto the shortlist for the Northern Power Women Awards 2023.

Nicky is being considered for the Levelling Up Leader category while Claire could win the Outstanding Entrepreneur award.

Simone Roche, founder and CEO of Northern Power Women, praised those who have been nominated

Nicky Chance-Thopson

“Among the 89 shortlisted nominees are fantastic trailblazers and advocates from the North, representing a range of industries and professions,” she said.

"Each of these individuals and organisations highlight just how varied the definition of success can be, as well as demonstrating that each of us has the power to make real change.”

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in Manchester on March 20.

