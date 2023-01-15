Applications are now open for the Doreen Pickles Memorial Fund are now open for women either seeking to set up projects or further campaigns that advance social justice and women’s empowerment.

The scheme has been made possible thanks to the Ttustees of the estate of Ms Pickles and will award grants of between £200 and £1,000 to successful applicants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doreen Pickles was a weaver, trade union leader, lecturer and member of Halifax Labour Party. Upon her death in December 2020, she left money to the trustees of her estate which was to be spent advancing women’s involvement in progressive politics and campaigns.

Doreen Pickles

Halifax MP Holly Lynch was approached to help develop and administer a scheme to allocate the money.

There has already been £12,000 donated from the fund to the Jo Cox Women in Leadership Programme and the Labour Women’s Network, which supports and mentors women aspiring to take on leadership roles and elected representation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Doreen Pickles Memorial Fund is designed to support and empower women who are working to make a positive impact in their communities.

Ms Lynch said: “It is an honour to be asked to help administer funds left by Doreen Pickles, who worked tirelessly to advance progressive causes and support women in getting into politics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are interested to hear any innovative ideas that individuals or organisations may have to advance the political involvement of local women, or to support campaigns or projects run by local women to improve social justice

“Whether you are a seasoned activist or just starting out with an interest in politics or campaigning, we would really encourage you to apply.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone interested in applying should supply a covering letter of up to 500 words to [email protected] outlining their idea, how they believe their project aligns with Doreen’s values, and the amount that they wish to apply for.

The deadline for initial applications is March 31. Applicants will then be selected to present their idea in more detail to a panel including Ms Lynch.