Holly Lynch is this morning (Tuesday) leading a debate in Westminster on the case of 72-year-old Cathryn Holdsworth, who went missing six years ago and has never been found.

She says the debate in Westminster Hall is an opportunity to raise the case with Government but more importantly remind people that the case is still unsolved.

She is urging anyone with information about where Cathryn may be to contact police.

Missing Cathryn Holdsworth, from Halifax (Photos; West Yorkshire Police)

Cathryn lived alone in Illingworth and almost always left the house with the assistance of a walking frame.

She has a number of ailments which require her to take regular medication and has been described as vulnerable by those who knew her.

She is described as 5ft 2in tall, of medium build, with what has been described as very short 'speckled' grey hair.

The last confirmed sighting of Cathryn was by CCTV on Saturday, September 9, 2017 as she entered Tesco in Halifax town centre.

Holly Lynch, MP for Halifax

It is thought that she made it back home that day as her belongings and walking frame were found at her home address.

Cathryn was reported missing 10 days later on September 19 after neighbours grew increasingly concerned that they could not reach her.

Extensive investigations since her disappearance have not been able to find her.

She is knows to have links to Blackpool and Cornwall, as well as Brighouse where she owned a property.

Ms Lynch said: “I’m concerned and saddened that we still don’t know what has happened to Cathryn as a vulnerable older woman nearly six years after her disappearance.

“The debate today is a direct appeal to the general public to think back to 2017. If there is anything at all they think might be relevant to the police investigation, then please do get in touch.”

Anyone wishing to speak to the police should call 101 and ask for Calderdale CID or email [email protected]