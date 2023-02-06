Charles Morris has been shortlisted for the ‘UK Cinema Hero’ competition, organised jointly by Walt Disney and the UK Cinema Association to coincide with the release of the film Empire of Light.

Mr Morris is on a shortlist of 10 chosen from more than 200 nominated mostly by cinema-goers for their roles in the industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Empire of Light, directed by Sam Mendes and still on release in cinemas, stars Olivia Colman as the manager of a South coast cinema and Michael Ward as Stephen - a new employee longing to

Charles Morris, owner of Rex cinema in Elland

escape the provincial town where he faces daily adversity.

Mr Morris restored and reopened the Rex from a derelict state almost 35 years ago.

He then acquired the Royalty in Bowness on Windermere and went on to reopen the Picture House Keighley and take over the Plaza Skipton, the Cottage Road cinema in Leeds and the Roxy in Ulverston – all of which he is still running.

“It is most gratifying to be recognised in this way,” said Mr. Morris.

Charles Morris, owner of Rex cinema in Elland

“Cinemas have been my passion but it has been hard work and it is nice that it is appreciated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have enjoyed it more than my previous career in engineering and we have been well supported and had some good times at the Rex, especially with our centenary celebrations some years ago and the classic films we have screened – we have a very loyal and conscientious staff there.

"But it was tough in the beginning and it has been especially difficult since lockdown for a number of reasons – principally the choice of films, or lack of, and the change in people’s habits.

"Everyone says there is ‘nothing like seeing a film on the big screen’, but they need to realise that in order to keep local cinemas alive, they need to patronise them more often than just when the James Bond films turn up.

"I hope for everyone’s continued support at the Rex. It has been there since 1912 and is one of the oldest, structurally-unaltered cinemas in Britain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad