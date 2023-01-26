News you can trust since 1853
People: Police called out to help vulnerable man in Hebden Bridge

Police say they are working with other agencies to help a vulnerable man in Hebden Bridge.

By Sarah Fitton
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 4:02pm

Officers were deployed on Tuesday after calls concerned for the safety of a man in the town.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The male has been identified. He is known to be vulnerable, and we are continuing to liaise with partner agencies in order to best support him.

"Colleagues from the Neighbourhood Policing Team have been in the local area providing reassurance and speaking to anyone who has concerns.

They were called out on Tuesday
"Anyone with any concerns can contact police via 101. In an emergency always call 999.”

The Courier reported earlier this week how letters had been sent home to people with children at Calder Primary in Mytholmroyd and Riverside Junior School in Hebden Bridge letting them know about an incident involving children in Hebden Bridge town centre.

According to the letter, children were approached by a man who became aggressive. No one was hurt.

