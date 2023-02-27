Ebrima Mendy was last seen in the Rastrick Common area and was reported missing on Friday night.

The 30-year-old is described as black, 6ft 3ins tall, of medium build, with black hair and a full beard.

He has a full sleeve tattoo which includes an image of a koi fish on one arm.

Ebrima Mendy

He has links to the Coventry area of the West Midlands.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are increasingly concerned about Ebrima’s welfare and ask that anyone who thinks they may have seen him or knows of his whereabouts to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101, or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 2070 of February 24.”

