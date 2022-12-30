Daniel Gladwin was last seen walking down Sunny Bank Road in Mixenden at about 3.30am today (Friday).

He is 39 and described as being about 5ft 9ins tall, slim and was last known to be wearing dark jeans and a light long-sleeved jumper.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “There are significant concerns for his welfare and officers are making enquiries to locate him.”

Daniel Gladwin