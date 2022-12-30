News you can trust since 1853
People: Police searching for missing Halifax man

Officers are appealing for help to find a missing Halifax man.

By Sarah Fitton
Daniel Gladwin was last seen walking down Sunny Bank Road in Mixenden at about 3.30am today (Friday).

He is 39 and described as being about 5ft 9ins tall, slim and was last known to be wearing dark jeans and a light long-sleeved jumper.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “There are significant concerns for his welfare and officers are making enquiries to locate him.”

Anyone who can help is being asked to contact police at Halifax on 101, or by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting reference 245 of December 30.

