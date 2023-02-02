People: Police searching for two 13-year-old Calderdale girls who have gone missing
A police search has been launched to find two teenagers missing from Brighouse.
By Sarah Fitton
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
The 13-year-olds were last seen in Bradford Road in the town yesterday afternoon (Wednesday).
Maisey Dodding and Maddisen O’Hara are believed to be together and police say there are concerns for the girls’ welfare.
They known to frequent both Brighouse and Halifax.
Anyone who has seen them or knows where they are should call police on 101 or use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log 1207 of February 1.