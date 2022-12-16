People: Residents told to move to 'make way' for new Calderdale Lidl get one month more to find new homes
Residents who say they are being evicted to make way for a new Lidl in West Vale have been given one more month to find new places to live.
The people in five properties on the corner of the proposed supermarket site off Saddleworth Road were initially told they had to be out in eight weeks, meaning they faced moving over Christmas.
But they say they have now had an email from their letting agent offering them a month’s extension – until February 12.
As reported by the Courier back in November, the residents were told to move out amidst talks for Lidl to build a new store where Horsfall’s Mill used to be, off Saddleworth Road.
Their houses are understood to be owned by the company John Horsfall – the same firm who own the old mill site.
One of the residents, 43-year-old Steve Shirley, has been living there for 10 years.
He told the Courier last month: "I'm gutted, just devastated.
"It's my home - I'm losing my home.
"I've started looking but I'll have to move out of the area as there isn't much available and what is is out of my price range."
Councillor Paul Bellenger, one of the ward members for Greetland and Stainland, has been trying to secure the residents more time since they were told they must leave.
A spokesperson for John Horsfall told the Courier they were unable to comment.
Meantime Lidl is understood to be planning a public consultation on its plans to build a new supermarket early next year.