The people in five properties on the corner of the proposed supermarket site off Saddleworth Road were initially told they had to be out in eight weeks, meaning they faced moving over Christmas.

But they say they have now had an email from their letting agent offering them a month’s extension – until February 12.

As reported by the Courier back in November, the residents were told to move out amidst talks for Lidl to build a new store where Horsfall’s Mill used to be, off Saddleworth Road.

Proposed site for new Lidl supermarket at former Horsfall's Mill, West Vale.

Their houses are understood to be owned by the company John Horsfall – the same firm who own the old mill site.

One of the residents, 43-year-old Steve Shirley, has been living there for 10 years.

He told the Courier last month: "I'm gutted, just devastated.

"It's my home - I'm losing my home.

Steve Shirley and others are been told to leave their rented homes

"I've started looking but I'll have to move out of the area as there isn't much available and what is is out of my price range."

Councillor Paul Bellenger, one of the ward members for Greetland and Stainland, has been trying to secure the residents more time since they were told they must leave.

A spokesperson for John Horsfall told the Courier they were unable to comment.

