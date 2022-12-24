Around 120 generous people answered an appeal from Sowerby Bridge Together and nearly 250 gifts were bought and wrapped for youngsters.

One of the mums wrote straightaway to say: “Thank you so so much. I was so worried about Christmas this year, and you and the Secret Santas have made it so my boys can wake up with smiles.”

Leah Webster, who has been leading the project – now in its second year – thanked all the Santas for their swift and generous response to the appeal.

Sowerby Bridge Together volunteers with some of the gifts bought for youngsters

She added: "Sowerby Bridge Together is in touch with a growing number of families facing financial hardship and struggling to find money for children's Christmas gifts.

"The generosity of the Santas will at least ease that worry. But we know many families are facing other pressures as well.”

Calderdale Councillor Audrey Smith, who chairs Sowerby Bridge Together, is leading other projects to increase local family support.

She said: "We are worried that so many families are struggling with food and energy costs in particular.

"Between January and March we will be running winter warmer sessions with the Bridge Community for families in the area. These will be get-togethers at St Paul's Methodist Church, Sowerby Bridge, starting on Sunday, January 8 from 3pm to 6pm.

"Families are invited to come to share information and ideas over a hot meal. Volunteers will also be on hand to contribute their knowledge of organisations that may be able to help with some of these challenges.”